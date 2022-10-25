John Orville Webb DEC. 5, 1934 - SEPT. 26, 2022
ONTARIO
John Webb, 87 years of age, born in the town of Boise, Idaho. Passed away on September 26, 2022 in Ontario, Oregon.
John was born in Boise, Idaho to Madlyn and Theodore Webb on December 5th,1934. He attended school in Boise, Idaho and completed his education until the eighth grade. As a child, John enjoyed swimming the New York Canal, helped build Lucky Peak Reservoir and caddying on the Hillview Crest Golf Course. John met his soon to be wife, Wilma Webb at 10 Mile Grange Hall, In Boise Idaho. He married Wilma Webb in Winnemucca, Nevada and celebrated 63 years of marriage.
John was a Marine Veteran and a young entrepreneur, owning and running Al’s Electric Service, in Boise, Idaho. John enjoyed a variety of outdoor actives while living in Boise, Idaho. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, bow hunting and regular hunting. After selling Al’s Electric Service which was one of the largest electrical businesses at the time. In 1973, John then moved to Bonanza, Oregon and become the owner/operator of Webb Dairy and worked as an electrician at Jeld-Wen. Between the years of 1975-1976, John was the Bonanza Booster Club President where he oversaw the Athletic Department.
After 7 years in Bonanza, John moved his family to Ontario, Oregon and accomplished many accolades such as becoming the owner of Roe’s Lady Shop, where he sold clothes for the Treasure Valley community in Payette, ID. He also farmed and continued working as an electrician for Hells Canyon Electric. John spent his last 43 years of life, in Ontario, Oregon. John was very active with Family, visiting/supporting his children and grandchildren. He love to golf in the area, He loved golf and won many tournaments while golfing. John Webb will be known for being a man of honesty, with a sarcastic edge to him. He was loving and supporting to those that were dear to his heart, he practiced high level preparation, organization and planning.
John is preceded in death by his wife Wilma Webb, mother Madlyn, father Theodore Webb and brother Larry Webb.
John is survived by his four children, the eldest Lee Webb, Army Vet Scott Webb, Tony Webb, youngest Tami Kundert. Brother Theodore Webb, Sister Ruth Register. 8 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.
In Lieu of Flowers , Donations /checks can be made out to: John/Wilma Webb Trust, 587 Ontario Heights Rd., Ontario Or 97914.
A golf tournament and scholarship will be given in his name lwebb@nhusd.k12.ca.us for more information.
Services will be held October 29th, 2022 at 12:00 pm, 587 Ontario Heights Road in Ontario, Oregon Funeral Arrangements done by: Lienkaemper Funeral Home Ontario Oregon.