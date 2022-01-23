John Allyn Mereen, 50, passed away from natural causes on January 6, 2022, at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. Cremation was handled by Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services in Vancouver, WA. A memorial service honoring John’s life will be planned and scheduled by the family at a later time.
John was born in Ontario, OR, to Glen Allyn Mereen (deceased) and Linda Hilliard. As a young boy, John loved his horse, Sally G, and spending time with his grandparents at the family farm. He graduated from Payette High School in Payette, ID. Described by his mother as being “a wonderful son older than his years,” John realized at a young age he wanted to be a policeman and went on to achieve a successful career in law enforcement in Idaho and Oregon during his life. John was an avid reader and always loved being outdoors. His greatest pleasure, however, came from spending time with his family. John is survived by his wife/best friend/soulmate, Rochelle L Mereen; children: Shay (Clint) Barger, Keegan Mereen, McKenna Mereen, Owen Mereen, and Finnegan Mereen; stepchildren: Kobe Ogawa and Ryan Ogawa; grandchildren: Addalynn, Elizabeth, Kai, Nashlin, and Connelly; sister, Shelly (Herb) Farnham; mother, Linda Hilliard; uncles and aunts: Brian and Shirley Taylor, and Bob and Sandy Micheli; loving cousins; father-in-law, Thomas R Skanter; mother-in-law, Lind Skanter; and sister-in-law, Wendy Hughes. John was preceded in death by his father, Glen Allyn Mereen, and his grandparents.
