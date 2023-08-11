John Robert Martin, 58, of Fruitland, Idaho passed away on July 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. John was born in Portland, Oregon on July 10, 1965, he graduated from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, OR and attended the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR. He was married to Kristyn Staal Martin on September 5, 1998. John retired from Ash Grove Cement, Durkee plant in 2019.
John was survived by his wife, Kristyn Martin of Fruitland, Idaho, His sons Conrad (Rebecca) Martin of Nampa, Idaho, Gregor Martin of Nampa, Idaho, Benjamin Martin of Fruitland, Idaho and Daniel Martin of Fruitland, Idaho. He was also survived by his mother Vicki Erickson of Portland, OR, his brother Jeff Martin of Tigard, OR, and his sister Melissa Martin Lopez of Aloha, OR, and his in-laws Samuel and Patricia Staal of Baker City, OR, Shauna and Randy denDulk of Clarksville, TN, Sharla and Erick Bishop of Klamath Falls, OR, and multiple nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Lucille Martin, and Bob and Harriet Erickson, his father Dean Martin, his sister-in-law Laurie Staal Buster, and his niece Jenae Buster.
The family of John Robert Martin wishes to thank the University of Utah CVICU for the wonderful care given to John and to all those who have supported our family in so many ways over the last five years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 on August 19th at The First Church of the Nazarene in Ontario, Oregon. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider making a donation to the University of Utah using the following link; http://www.bit.ly/RememberJohnMartin. Funds will go to the Heart Failure and LVAD programs in his name.
