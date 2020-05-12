John M. DePonte
June 21, 1937 - May 3, 2020
ONTARIO
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, John DePonte passed away peacefully at home in Ontario, Oregon. John was born on June 21, 1937, the son of Anthony and Angelina DePonte in Niles, California. He graduated from Livermore High School, Class of 1955. After high school he worked for Wente Bros. Winery. He met Sandy Marsh, and they married in 1959 and had two daughters and raised his nephew Rickie Caldwell. Sandy preceded him in death due to multiple sclerosis.
He met Jewell Civitello, who had two sons Alan and David. They continued as a family with ranching and raising horses in Livermore. John also worked for the City of Livermore Reclamation plant until he retired in 1991. After retiring, it was time to move onto Vale, Oregon to enjoy life ranching but that was short lived as he got the itch to move again not too far away. He found a smaller ranch in Ontario, Oregon to spend his final years enjoying the views every morning with a cup of coffee in hand and pondering life.
He is survived by Jewell Civitello, daughters Robin and her husband Johnny of Ontario; Simone of New Plymouth, Idaho, Rickie and his wife Linda of Eugene, Oregon, Alan and his wife Michelle of Lenore, Idaho and David of Ontario, Oregon. Grandchildren: Amanda and John Paul.Great-Grandchildren: Patrick, Kaprina and Jonathan. Many nephews and nieces.
There will be no church, funeral or memorial service. If you would like to honor John, take a family member or a close friend out for coffee or a meal and SMILE, I will be there!
