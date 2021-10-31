John M. Kennedy, 69, passed away in Ontario, OR on October 28, 2021.
John was born in Honolulu, HI on November 24, 1952, to John S. Kennedy and Virginia A. (Craig) Kennedy. During his younger years he lived in Florida, Louisiana, and on Guam, but graduated from Kaimuki High School in Honolulu in 1970. He loved the ocean and sailing with his father. He came to Ontario in 1972 and attended TVCC.
In 1973 he enlisted in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Germany. While there, he participated in many Volksmarches, earning medals for each one while seeing the towns and countryside. After leaving the service he returned to Hawaii for a short time before returning to Ontario.
In 1980 John married the love of his life, Kathleen Roberts. He became stepfather to Jennifer Ogburn, and together John and Kathy had two children, Aimee and Dustin. Over the years he worked in a pizza parlor, a bottling plant, as a construction plumber, and eventually found his career at the Idaho State School and Hospital in Nampa, Idaho, where he worked for 20 years, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his wife traveling and attending concerts, racing his Mazda at Firebird, gardening, and enjoying time with his family.
John was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, his sister, Cynthia Pratt, and sister in law, Carol Kennedy. He is survived by his mother, brother Brent; daughter Jennifer Brown and son-in-law, Elzie; daughter Aimee; son Dustin and daughter-in-law, Tiffany; four grandchildren, Samantha Brown, Jody (Mayra) Brown, Dylan Kennedy and Bryson Kennedy; and three great granddaughters, Alice, River and Rylie; sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Kurt Key; nephews Benjamin Key (Jacob, Noah, Ethan) and Daniel Key, niece Shawn Kalbrener (Eric), nephew Brandon Edwards and nephew Daryl Chang. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Private memorial to be announced.
