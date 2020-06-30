John ‘Jack’ Lee Van Hooser
June 18, 1937 - June 23, 2020
FRUITLAND
John “Jack” Lee Van Hooser, 83, Fruitland, Idaho passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Meridian, Idaho, with his daughter Suzie and son-in-law Phil by his side. He was born June 18, 1937 to John William and Clara Pauline (Slaughter) Van Hooser in Gallup, New Mexico. The second of four children.
When he was a young boy his parents moved to Kings Beach, California, where his father worked in construction. Dad fondly talked about the house his father built for them and how he and his brothers helped. He attended Tahoe-Truckee high school, graduating June 10, 1955. While in high school he worked construction with his father whenever he could.
Jack enlisted and received his Orders with the United States Marine Corps on March 2, 1957, later having an Honorable discharge. He didn’t speak much about his time in the Service, but he stated he believed it was his duty to serve his county.
Dad returned to construction work after his military stint and was very proud of the projects he worked on. He has a drawer full of belt buckles from the various jobs he was a part of, as well as pictures of the projects completed. He was lucky enough to have his own son work on one of the projects with him. Dad retired from the Carpenters Union in 1999. Some of his favorite projects were the Bonneville Dam, Hood River Dam, Swan Falls Dam and Teton Dam. Towards the end of his career he worked on the Fruitland High School addition, the Coke Plant and SRCI. He enjoyed working on these projects because he was able to come home every night. The day he passed away there was a notepad on the table with plans and a material list for raised garden beds—his next project. He never stopped wanting to build and create things.
Jack married Lynnette Louise Loftus on January 27, 1964 in Carson City, Nevada. He and Lyn began their life together in Agate Bay, California in a house he built for them. It was here they welcomed their three children; Debbie Pauline, Suzanne Louise and James Preston. He was so proud of all of his children and the lives they had created for themselves.
January of 1971, Jack and Lyn moved the family to Fruitland, Idaho. Another home was built for the family, this time he enlisted his children to help. Dad continued to work construction and traveled all over the Pacific Northwest to work Union jobs. He would travel home on the weekend as much as possible to be with his family, however it was Lyn and the kids that kept up with the chores on the home front. In 1998 Jack and Lyn moved to New Plymouth, where Jack rebuilt Lyn the house she was so fond of in Agate Bay. Dad remained in that house until January 2018. It was at this time his marriage to Lyn ended and he moved to Payette to live with his daughter Suzie and her family. However, his heart was always in Fruitland.
Dad enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping when he was younger. He enjoyed watching the area high school sports, but Fruitland games always took a precedent. Later in life Dad enjoyed his daily visits to Art’s Service, reading, gardening, canning and preserving, exchanging recipes with Robin, visiting with friends, Sunday dinners with family, watching his older great grandchildren play sports and swim in the pool, sitting in the sunshine on a bench in the garden and watching his younger grandchildren develop their green thumbs and being with family—oh how he loved being with his family.
Jack is survived by his children Debbie (Kent Holloway) Van Hooser, Sumpter, Oregon, Suzie (Phil) Burley, Payette, Idaho and Preston (Linda) Van Hooser, Lynnwood, Washington. Four Granddaughters, Nicole (Michael) Meacham, Spencer (Eric) Dubberly, Emma Van Hooser and Madeline Van Hooser and his great Grandchildren, Alexandrea Meacham, Michael Meacham, Shelbie Meacham, Jordan Dubberly, Ashton Dubberly, Rai Dubberly and Olivia Dubberly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister JoAnn, and two brothers Hugh and Don. He will be missed by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his Art’s Service family, friends Kent, Ken, Ernie and Clint. In honor of Jack’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Payette County Recreation Department. Condolences may be sent to the family at Haren-Wood.com.
