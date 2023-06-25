John Henry Chamberlin AUG. 9 1930 - JUNE 3, 2023
ONTARIO
John Henry Chamberlin passed away on June 3, 2023 while residing at the Parma Living Center for nearly 2 years, where he received compassionate care and was treated like family. He became “Pop” to those who provided the best of care to John.
John was born at home, August 9th 1930 to Walter Scott Chamberlin and Evangeline Esther Reiner Chamberlin in Molson, Washington.
John was the third child of four, his parents owned and operated a country store and a gas station, in Boyd’s Washington. Early in life, he had responsibilities at the store due to his father’s physical disability, that required John to help with many of the daily duties around the store and business.
John being raised “in the backwoods,” there was lots of latitude of freedom to run with the neighbor boys, which often times found themselves in some trouble.
During his high school years, he participated in football but the sport he loved the most, was boxing. He learned to utilize his boxing abilities in all aspects of life. During his summers, he worked clearing trails for the U.S Forest Service. At a very young age, John was taught the importance of working hard and understanding the value of honesty and integrity.
After graduating high school from Kettle Falls, Washington, he worked in various occupations, in the logging industries, and for Bureau of Public Roads; where he helped maintain road ways and drove heavy equipment.
John had been drafted into the Marines Corps, but before reporting for duty he met Marybelle Singer. She was working in her brother’s café as a waitress and that began their 10-day courtship. They were married in a double ring ceremony, with his older sister Harriet Chamberlin, in Coeur d`Alene Idaho on August 22, 1951.
On September 6, 1951, John left his new bride Marybelle to report for active duty in the Marine Corps in San Diego California at Camp Pendleton. Eventually his new bride Marybelle moved to California, to be with him, for his 2 years of Military service.
After serving in the military, they moved to Oregon to live near family and establish their lives.
They arrived in Nyssa Oregon, where he was employed at Clover Lawn Dairy, where he made home deliveries, and in doing so, made many new friends.
He was later employed at the Home Dairies in Ontario Oregon, where he delivered frozen dairy products, to business in the Ontario, Vale and the surrounding area.
He worked various other jobs before ending with Malheur County Housing Authority, that provided housing for the local migrant farm labor, as Manager, where he would later retire in the early 1990’s. He loved the people that he served and made lifelong friendships with those he came in contact with.
John’s true passion was training and riding horses, which he sold many of them to local ranches. On his 25-acre farm in Nyssa, Oregon, he raised pigs, sheep, cattle, and spent many Saturdays at the local auction buying and selling livestock.
In his later years, John enjoyed sharing his passion of draft horses with others by taking his grandkids and neighbors on wagon rides through the countryside, no matter the occasion and participated in holiday parades and special events.
John was an active member of the Church Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he held various callings and enjoyed serving others.
The Interment will follow at a later date in Colville, Washington.
He is preceded in death by his sweetheart, Marybelle Singer Chamberlin
Survived by Susan Chamberlin, Jay Scott Chamberlin (Shelaine), Kurt Dee Chamberlin (Kerin), Daniel John Chamberlin, 11 grandchildren; Heidi Halsey, Heather Walker, Kelsee Hale, Desee Ragsdale, Kinsee McMahon, Kestee Chamberlin, Kandee Davis, Kashlee Mendiola, Macy Chamberlin, Ariel Chamberlin and Karston Chamberlin and 19 great-children.
Special Thanks to those who took care of our dear father and grandfather: Parma Living Center, Harrison Hospice and Thomason Funeral Home in Weiser, Idaho.
There will be a Celebration of Life for John Henry Chamberlin on July 12, 2023 at the Sage Hollow Event Center, 408 Stanton Blvd, Ontario, Oregon 97914 from 6-9pm with Life Stretch and Stories to be shared at 7:30pm.