John Urig Grove, 88, a longtime resident of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021. John lived a rich and colorful life, during which he positively touched the lives of innumerable people. John was born May 13, 1933 in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Frank and Mary Grove and had seven siblings: Frances, Lottie, Beck, Frank, Tom, Cecelia, and Mary Ellen. He was raised in Powers and Ontario, Oregon. He graduated in 1951 from Ontario High School and joined the Navy, serving during the Korean War. John married Loretta Ybarzabal August 31, 1956. He graduated from the University of Oregon Law School in 1962. After law school John & Loretta moved to Milton-Freewater, where he practiced law for many years. They had five children: John (Eugenija Grove-Supraha), Karen Gienger (Jeff), Frank (Carolyn Kwock), Matt (Michele), and Paul. Nine grandchildren: Trevor, Courtney, Ivan, Jelena, Camille, Natalie, Emily, Amy, and Jackson. Two great-grandchildren: Collin and Abigail. John enjoyed being with family, golf, reading, Oregon Duck sports, and volunteering his time with Legal Aid Services of Oregon. John was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings. He is survived by his wife, Loretta, his five children and their families. He will be missed beyond measure but will live on in loving memories and a multitude of stories. Services delayed until a later date