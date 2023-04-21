The Payette community lost a good friend on Saturday March 4th, 2023 when John F Cameron passed away due to medical complications. John was born April 27, 1946 in Seymour Missouri to Jesse "John" and Ada Cameron. John was raised on the family farm in Seymour Missouri until he was inducted into the US Army in January 1966 and served his country in Vietnam. John was married for 8 years to Barbara Nelson and they had one daughter. John moved to the Payette area in 1977 where he worked for the Sands family at Sands Bar and Sands RV then for the Hollis family at Hollis RV until had to retire in 2006.
John enjoyed elk hunting in the fall, the camaraderie of friends throughout the years, loved a good Nascar race, and lived for his daughter and grandsons. John is noted for his sense of humor, his work ethic, his loyalty, and his love of life.
John is proceeded in death by his parents, and his brother. He is survived by his Daughter, Michelle Riddle and two grandsons John, age 16 and Dakota, age 8 of Fruitland. John will be greatly missed by his family and a whole town of friends.
It is John's wishes to have a Memorial Party for him. This party will be held at Jacob's Well on April 29th, 2023. The party will kick off with a military honorary ceremony at Rosedale Memorial Park in Payette at 3pm then will continue at Jacob's Well in Payette. John and his family would like to invite everyone to join in celebration of him and his time on earth. John's daughter asks for you all to bring your best story to share so we can remember that man that we all loved.
