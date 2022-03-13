Our beloved brother John passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in California on January 17, 2022.
John was born in Ontario, Oregon on November 20, 1962, the third child of Byrne Bashaw. He spent his childhood in Payette, Idaho before moving to California after his grandparents passed away, John and his brother Wally and sister Theresa were raised by their grandparents Jack and Alice Bashaw and were formally adopted by them early in their lives.
John was an avid Sports fanatic and loved to call us to talk about his favorite sports teams. The Green Bay Packers was his football team of choice in the later years, but Wally and Theresa got a lot of laughs out of the fact that he could change favorite teams depending on the day!!!
John was an old soul. He struggled with life at times, but always with love for people especially family. He made regular phone calls to both Wally and Theresa, always asking about their spouses, children and grandchildren. He loved his nieces and nephews and was always so thrilled to find out he was expecting another one! Family was #1 in his book. Everyone loved John. We will miss the many phone conversations we had with John. In the past months before his passing, he was looking forward to moving back to the Payette area to spend more time with the family. Unfortunately he passed before he got the chance. We love you John and now you are in the arms of Jesus hanging out with our favorite people. Say hi to Mom, Grandma and Grandpa for us and we will see you soon. We love you.
John is survived by his brother Wally (Kathy) Bashaw, sister Theresa (Troy) Foster, niece Jenn (Jim) Cook, nephew Trevor (Elanna) Romey, niece Chelsey (Jason) Stockham, nephew Zeth Foster,and niece Emery Bashaw. Great nieces and nephews Cooper Stockham, Cora Romey, Luca Romey and Parker Stockham.
Graveside service will be held March 25, 2022 at 2:00pm at Riverside Cemetery in Payette, Id. Family and close friends are invited to attend. Thank you all for loving on our brother through the years.
