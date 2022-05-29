Joanne Strickland Meyer died Tuesday, May 17th at a hospital near her home in the Grant Park neighborhood of NE Portland. She was 74.
Joanne was the first of four children born to Ray and Eleanor Strickland and grew up in the house her father built on the family’s farm in Cow Hollow near Nyssa, Ore. Her childhood was centered around church, school, and family. Holidays always meant extended-family gatherings and delightful dinners. Owyhee reservoir became a favorite weekend destination.
Joanne attended Nyssa High School where she graduated with honors. She played piano and clarinet in the school’s concert band and clarinet in the marching band. One of her favorite memories of that time was the band’s participation in the 1964 Tournament of Roses (Rose Bowl) parade in Pasadena, followed by an encore performance with the band leading that evening’s Disneyland Parade in Anaheim.
Joanne had a lifelong commitment to learning. She began her higher education at Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, Ore., and received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Oregon in Eugene. She earned her Master of Arts degree in English and Education at the University of Chicago.
Joanne spent much of her professional career in the Portland area as a senior technical writer for various firms including Sequent, Alpine, Atlas Telecom, Envivio, and Intel.
She enjoyed music, poetry, collecting cookbooks, trips to the Oregon Coast, church activities, and especially sharing time with family and friends.
Joanne is survived by her husband Bob Meyer; her brothers, Jerry Strickland of Huntington, Ore., Ken (Cheryl) Strickland of Nyssa, and John (Sharon) Strickland of Beaverton and now Forest Grove.
Joanne will be profoundly missed by everyone who knew her gentle kindness and honest, loving spirit.
In lieu of flowers, Joanne would likely suggest a donation to your favorite charity.
A summertime, pandemic-safe memorial service and celebration of life will be announced once an outdoor venue is secured.