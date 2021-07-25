Joann Heathman Strawn
NOV. 24, 1932 — JULY 18, 2021
FRUITLAND
Joann Heathman Strawn, 88, of Fruitland, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, with her family by her side.
Joann attended Emmett High School and represented Emmett in the Royal Court, as Princess of the 30th Apple Blossom Festival. She was also a waitress at Sanders Fountain, a local hot spot in Emmett.
Joann met and began dating Richard Strawn of Fruitland, ID. A typical date was often a ride on Richard’s Harley Davidson to the airport to rent a plane for the afternoon.
They were married Aug. 31, 1951. She passed away just 44 days short of their 70th Wedding Anniversary.
Oct. 17, 1951, Richard joined the Air Force and left for basic training in Texas. In Dec. 1951, Richard came home for Christmas and Joann returned with him to Texas to start the military life. During the next several years they also moved to Illinois and Washington State. In 1955, they returned to Idaho where Richard began farming and raising a family.
Into this union four children were born, Richard “Rick” Strawn, Jr. (Debbie), Janet Fritts, Joyce Nichols (Kim), and Russ Strawn. Joann had four grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Many Sundays, after attending church at the First United Methodist Church, it was off to the airport to take the family flying. Joann was co-pilot and later passed the test for ground school.
Joann was an extremely accomplished seamstress, sewing wedding gowns for both daughters and many friends and relatives, she made jackets for her sons and she made many beautiful school clothes and gorgeous Christmas gifts. She also sewed many Barbie doll clothes that were absolutely amazing, with all their exquisite, tiny details, and the quilts she made were beyond beautiful, which she gave to family, friends and donated to the needy.
Aside from her gorgeous sewing projects, Joann spent many hours in the kitchen, canning all kinds of fruits and vegetables, along with making delicious jams, jellies and juices. Our cupboards were never bare, and they held some of the best fruit and vegetables around!
Joann owned the gift/coffee shop Above and Beyond, which she started initially at their home location, later moving it to Gay Way, and then to Main Street in Fruitland. She made many new friends and rekindled many old friendships during the time she owned the shops.
Joann was a volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). While accomplishing all her projects and work she also remained a dedicated farm wife.
Joann had a tremendous love for cats, dogs and any other strays that were lucky enough to cross her path. She had a heart of gold and a sense of humor that was both quick and hilarious! She could look so straight faced, and then she would say something that would have you in absolute stitches, laughing!
She was a compassionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, who cared deeply and loved even deeper. She will be greatly missed by all!
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 317 SW 2nd St., Fruitland, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Joann’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.