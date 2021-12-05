Joan D. Hart, 80, of Ontario went to be home with the Lord Monday, November 29th, 2021. A service will be held on Wednesday, December 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 1705 NW 4th Ave Ontario with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Annex.
Joanie was born in Weiser, Idaho on January 5th, 1941 to parents George and Maudell McVay. She was the younger of 2 daughters.
On September 11th, 1960, Darrell and Joan were married and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. After settling on the farm, they were blessed with four children; Daniel, Nicole, Dennis, and Devin. Their family was sealed in the Boise Idaho Temple.
Joanie was dedicated to her family, church and the farm. She loved being around family and friends, spending time outside and being of service to others.
Joanie’s legacy is one of compassion, faith, and hard work. Her life philosophy was to always see the best in people, care unquestionably, and love immeasurably. All that knew her felt blessed to have had her in their lives as she represented all that is good.
She is survived by her children Daniel and his wife Cindy, daughter Nicole and her husband Curtis, son Dennis and his wife Jamie, son Devin and his wife Christina along with 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Those who so desire to send flowers in memory of Joan can send them to Thomason Funeral Home at 221 E. Court St. Weiser, Idaho.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Thomason Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 E Court St, Weiser, ID 83672.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.