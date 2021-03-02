Jo Ellen “Nikki” Sinclair
SEPT. 16, 1930 — DEC. 26, 2020
ONTARIO
Jo Ellen “Nikki” Sinclair, 90, passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at her home in Ontario with family and friends by her side.
She was born Jo Ellen James on Sept 16, 1930 in Fort Scott, Kansas, only child to Jesse James Catt and Rebecca Irene Bishop.
Growing up, Nikki spent a lot of time with her grandparents in Fort Scott. By the time she was 15, she and her mother had visited or lived in 44 states and she attended at least 25 schools. She moved to Nampa, ID in 1945 where she met the love of her life.
On Nov. 19, 1948 she married WR “Bill” Sinclair in Nampa, ID where they resided until 1949. Nikki worked for the Telephone Co. in Nampa, then transferring to Weiser for a year. In 1950 they moved to Vale where they leased the soda fountain at Malheur Drug. In May of 1957 they moved to Baker where they both worked in the meat market owned by Bill’s father. Moving to Ontario in 1967 her and Bill partnered in the ROBO car wash. Nikki started hand making jewelry, which later turned into a career in Sales. They traveled on the road for 15 years selling wholesale Jewelry. They enjoyed being in nature, taking pictures, hunting, boating & fishing. She was also a 50+ year member in the Baker City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
It was known by everyone who met Nikki, that she was a very gracious and sweet natured lady. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her love and dedication to her family and pets were apparent to all.
Nikki is survived by a daughter, Kathryne Emery of Ontario; four grandchildren, Scott T. and Buffy Bennett, Ontario; Ryan Doria of Simi Valley, CA; Crystal & Justin Cuevas of Fruitland, ID; and Travis Kelly of Nampa, ID; and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for crippled children or the American Lung Association.