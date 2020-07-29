Jimmy Tom Norman Bradshaw
Oct. 11, 1937 - July 25, 2020
ONTARIO
Jimmy Tom Norman Bradshaw was born October 11, 1937 to Jim Tom Bradshaw and Catherine Lenora Lacy. He grew up in Houston, Texas and later served in the U.S. Airforce and the Navy. After the Navy, he moved to Utah where he was gladly converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Soon after, he met Gloria Ann Gay. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple and eventually welcomed 7 children to their family, one son and six daughters. He had four great loves in this life. The gospel of Jesus Christ, his family, Texas, and BYU football. He passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 82.
He is survived by his wife Gloria, son Jimmy Grant Bradshaw, daughters Donna May (Tim) Goodrich, Mindy Ruth (Brigham) Bush, Holly Darlene (Ramiro) Castro, sons-in-law Sean Sullivan and Dale Hock, and 27 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Darlene, daughters Bonnie Gay Racus, Laurie Ann Sullivan, Becky Lynn Hock, and grandson Joshua Alan Degan.
Oh how we will miss his sense of humor, love of one liners and wealth of knowledge about nearly EVERYTHING. Not one of us kids would ever pick another father to have. His faith and perseverance made him the giant of the man he was.
Graveside Services will be conducted Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Services by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com. Please follow Covid protocols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.