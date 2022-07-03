Jimmy Wayne Brewer, son of Donald and Marjorie Brewer was born May 12, 1949, in Ontario, Oregon. Jimmy attended school for 12 years at Adrian, Oregon and graduated from Oregon State University with an Agriculture Education Degree.
Jimmy married Janis Atkins, his high school sweetheart in June 1969. The couple had one son, Jerimy and wife Stacy, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. He loved to spend time talking and laughing with everyone.
Jimmy taught Ag Classes at Ontario High School for three years after college before joining the family farming partnership in 1974. Jimmy, Janis and Jerimy moved to Morrow County in 1978 and continued to live in the Boardman/Hermiston area until his death.
Jimmy enjoyed life with family and friends. He loved to camp, hunt, ride and pack with his mules and horse drawn wagons. Later in life he continued to camp anytime possible, ride his side-by-side UTV and watch his son race Sprint Boats. Mostly Jimmy was involved in every activity possible and laugh his distinctive laugh.
Friends and family, please join us for a Celebration of Life in honor of Jimmy on August 20, 2022, from 1pm-3:30pm at Harkenrider Senior Center, 255 NE 2nd Street, Hermiston, OR 97838. Jimmy will be buried at the Owhyee Community Cemetery, Nyssa, Oregon in a private gathering with family.
