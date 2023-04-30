Jimmie Sueo Mizuta JUNE 14, 1926 - APRIL 16, 2023
VALE
Jim was born in Wapato, Washington June 14th, 1926 to Jinzaburo and Ito Kanezaki Mizuta. He passed away peacefully in the predawn hours, April 16th, 2023 at Pioneer Place Assisted Living, Vale, Oregon, where he received compassionate care the past three and half months.
Jim was the youngest of eight children. The Mizuta family raised vegetables and melons in the Wapato Valley. He attended Wapato schools until the 10th grade. In 1942 he was evacuated with his family to a relocation camp in Heart Mountain, Wyoming and graduated in 1944.
He was drafted in the US Army MIS Military Intelligence School in 1945 and was stationed in Fort Snelling, Minnesota and the Presidio of Monterey, California.
In 1948 he attended Oregon Vocational School (OTI) in Klamath Falls, Oregon and earned a certified certificate in welding.
He married Martha Hayashi December 11th, 1955 and together they started farming in the Vale area.
He started judo at the age of 12 and had been involved with the sport his entire life achieving the rank of shichidan (7th degree) black belt. Jim taught many students the art of judo and kata.
At age 60, Jim began taking art classes through TVCC, where he developed his artistic talents and enjoyed the college environment. He shared his many paintings with family and friends.
He enjoyed life in the small close-knit community of Vale for over 75 years. He followed Vale Viking sports starting with 1960’s Legion baseball games to watching his children and grandchildren play at the same ball park.
Jim was Buddhist who embodied the teachings, as a way of life.
Jim was a member of Idaho Oregon Buddhist Temple and Ore-Ida Judo Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Tomie Tani, Frank, Nobuo, Harue Morizawa, George, Fred and Tananori.
Jim is survived by his wife, Martha, children; Marilyn (Mark) Portland, Bob (Elynn), Vale and Gregg Todd (Trisha) Boise. Grandchildren; Katherine, Kirt, Alia (Matt), Hannah, Keegan (Demia), Brett (Grace) and Megan. Great grandchildren; Adeline and George, sister in law, Junko Mizuta and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 13th at the Vale Community Center, 100 Longfellow Street, catered luncheon open house from 11:00am to 2:00pm.
Memorials may be made to Vale Community Center or Ore Ida Judo Club, PO Box 780, Ontario, OR 97914.
