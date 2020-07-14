Jimmie ‘Jim’ Henry Reed
Oct. 5, 1939 - July 4, 2020
VALE
Jimmie “Jim” Henry Reed, 80, passed away on July 4, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. He was the first born child to Robert and Evelyn Reed, born on October 5, 1939. They lived on a dairy farm outside of Salem, OR in their first home, built from an old chicken coop. At age 5 Jim and the family moved to a farm in Willamina, OR. There he went to a one room school down the road for three years before finishing school in town. In addition to helping on the family farm and logging business he was active in FFA, was a student body officer, lettered in all sports, and joined the ROTC his junior year. In the fall of 1957 he attended Western Oregon College for general studies and baseball. In 1958 Jim enlisted into the U.S. Navy for a 4 year term. He served at Whidbey Island, on the USS Coral Sea, and flew reconnaissance over the Vietnam area prior to the war. In March of 1962 he was honorably discharged from active duty with the rank of Petty Officer Second Class, Aviation Structural Mechanic. On returning home he worked on the family farm and helped with their logging business.
On October 23, 1965 he married Patricia Joan Kuhl and made their first home in the Willamette Valley. Their first child was born in Salem, OR in 1968. They invested in a farm to raise swine in Vale, OR the spring of 1969. In 1972 a dairy was established until they sold it in 1993. During that time frame a son was born in 1974 and a son 1979. Jim milked cows, worked the farm, and did custom farming.
Between the years of 1996-2007 he worked the farm, drove harvest truck, long hauled for Oregon Trail Mushroom, Clark Family, and hauled ore for Eagle Pitcher. 2007-2020 Jim beat cancer, worked the farm, bought and sold cattle. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed outdoor life. Jim was a loving husband, encouraging father, friend, and Poppy to many. He will be missed!
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Pat, of 54 years, daughter Kathalene (Yancey) Waddington, sons Robert (Christen), Douglas (Stephanie), nephew J.C. (Amelia) Harmon, niece Laree (Brian) McBride, sister in law Mary Echo Kuhl, brothers Victor (Lynn), Michael (Sonny), sister Julia Mae, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. August 8 at 4393 S. Rd. D, Vale, OR. Please bring your favorite side dish and lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at the MFCU Vale Branch. Please make checks payable to Patricia Reed, on memo: Jim Reed Memorial. Mail or deposit MFCU 250 10th St. N., Vale, OR 97918
