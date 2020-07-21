Jimmie ‘Jim’ Henry Reed
Oct. 5, 1939 - July 4, 2020
VALE
The Celebration of Life originally scheduled for Aug. 8 has been canceled due to restrictions surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Instead immediate family will be meeting at the Reed residence to be with Pat from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 8. Anyone that would like to pay respects, may drive by in a tractor, truck, or horseback, parade style. Plans are to have a celebration in September.
