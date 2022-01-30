Jesus Rosas-Moreno
MARCH 12, 1955 — JAN. 26, 2021
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Jesus Manuel Rosas-Moreno passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Born March 12, 1955, in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, he faced trails with optimism, positivity and passion for life and adventure.
He was a loving papa. Everyone who knew him knew that his grandbabies were his favorites. Jesus was a loving husband and father. He shared his zest for life-long learning, reading, cooking, quick wit and humor with his children. He was a caring, compassionate friend.
Jesus immigrated to the United States in 1968 at the age of 13. Following a short stay in Los Angeles, Ca., he moved that same year to Nyssa, Oregon. He excelled in baseball, wrestling and football at Nyssa High School, gradating in 1973. He loved the people of Nyssa and always credited its school system with preparing him for life and with the finest education he was privileged to receive. He was always so proud to share with everyone that he was from Nyssa.
He enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country honorably from 1973-1986. He was stationed in Washington, Illinois, North Carolina, Guam and California.
While stationed in North Carolina, the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen caught his eye and captured his heart. Jesus and Susan Taylor were sealed for time and all eternity in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington, D.C., Temple on Nov. 10, 1978. They were blessed with four amazing and beautiful children.
Upon completing his military service, Jesus continued to follow his passion for medicine and healing others serving as a medical laboratory technologist in La Grande, Oregon. Still wanting to do more and be better at his craft, he applied for and was accepted to the country’s top physician assistant, or PA, program: the MEDEX Northwest Program at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. Graduating at the top of his class in 1994, he and his family moved to New Mexico, where he served indigenous populations. Two years later, in 1996, the Rosas-Morenos moved to and settled in Texas.
Always dedicated to helping others, Jesus worked on a fire crew for the Oregon, Northern California and Washington-state region. He was happy to help anyone in any way he could. Jesus’ warm inviting nature made people feel welcomed; folks from all walks of life would open up and share their lives and stories with him. Jesus would listen attentively. And, just as he healed physical wounds, people felt that talking with him would heal their souls.
Jesus was an adventurer in heart and soul. He took opportunities to explore and enjoy nature wherever he was. His adventures included snorkeling in the South Pacific; camping, hunting and fishing; horseback riding; hiking; panning for gold; chasing thunder eggs; digging for diamonds; learning about histories; road tripping all across the country and finding the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants; coin collecting; and, of course, treasure hunting at yard sales and little markets. He loved going on these adventures with his wife, children and grandbabies.
Out of all his adventures and accomplishments, Jesus is most proud of his children and grandbabies. He is a loving and dedicated father and papa who sacrificed for his children, so they could have opportunities he didn’t. Always ready with a smile, a big laugh and arms wide open for a hug and kind words followed by kisses, Papa made his family feel loved. He loved and was loved.
Jesus worked a total of 25 years in practice as a certified PA. He loved medicine and labored with joy daily to help all those around him heal. He gave his life in this service that he treasured. Complications from COVID claimed this warrior, taking him too soon from all those who desperately love him.
He is survived by his five beloved grandbabies: Beatrice Taylor, Blaze Rosas-Moreno, Carolos Taylor, Scarlet Rosas-Moreno and Phoenix Rosas-Moreno; his adored wife, Susan Rosas-Moreno; son Paco and his wife Tania Rosas-Moreno; daughter Laura and her husband Shawn Taylor; daughter Linda Rosas-Moreno; son Taylor Rosas-Moreno; mother Margarita Moreno; sister Martha Luz Moreno and her two sons Arnol Escalante and Efrain Escalante; and Tia Malena Baker.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Round Rock, Texas. A link to the 72-minute service is provided here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-W5OuI2QnfU. Jesus was buried with full military honors on Feb. 3, 2021, in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas.