Jesus ‘Jesse’ Vera Vega

July 2, 1960 - Aug. 7, 2020

ONTARIO

The most stubborn of us all, went to his final resting place in the heavens. I am sure he was embraced by our father Mariano Vega and mother Juliana V. Vega and brothers Mariano V. Vega Jr. and George V. Vega with a big smile. Jesse had a beautiful smile and was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved playing football and baseball in his younger days. He was a wonderful water skier. He embraced adventures whenever he had the opportunity. Life just got away from him in the end. He is survived by his daughter Andrea V. McKague, son-in-law Damien McKague and grandson Ezra McKague, three sisters four brothers many nieces and nephews, and last but never least his dog Ollie. We will miss you.

Cremation under the direction of Haren-Wood Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Jesus Vega as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments