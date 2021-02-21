Jessie Robert Rodriguez
JAN. 14, 1960 — FEB. 17, 2021
NYSSA
Jessie Robert Rodriguez, 61, of Nyssa Oregon passed away peacefully on February 17, 2021, surrounded by his children, friends, and family. He was born to parents Jesus Rodriguez and Benerita Madrid on January 14, 1960, in Nyssa, Oregon. He is survived by his children, Sonia Gonzalez (Chris), Jessie Rodriguez Jr, Joey Rodriguez (Corina), and Lisa Luque (Saul), his ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and siblings Kirk Rodriguez, Jackie Rekow, and Janice Rios. Viewing/Rosary/Mass will be held at St. Bridgets Catholic Church in Nyssa, OR on Tuesday, February 23rd at 10:00 am. Burial will be held at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery following the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Haren-Wood.com.