Jessie Monroe Palmertree
Jan 18, 1941- Oct 17, 2020
Payette
Jessie Monroe Palmertree was born January 18, 1941 in Red Oak, Oklahoma. He passed away October 17, 2020, in Payette, Idaho at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Lynda Palmertree, his 3 daughters: Susan Stephan, Cynthia Thomas and Sandra Cherry, his 3 grandchildren: Jessica Stephan, Nicholas Stephan and Wyatt Thomas, and his 2 sisters: Johnnie Irene Hughes and Felicia Reynoso.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Payette, ID. Masks will be required for everyone’s safety.