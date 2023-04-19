Jessie Grace (Bryan) FogleMAY 4, 1933 - APRIL 9, 2023
ONTARIO
Jessie was born on May 4th, 1933 in Buena, Wa. to Alden Jasper and Florence Leona (Schoonover) Bryan. The family moved to Watsonville, California in the late 1930's where she grew up and attended school. After graduation she attended Hartnell College in Salinas, Ca., where she met Joseph Floyd Fogle. They married on April 3rd, 1953. Joe brought to the marriage 3 children. They were joined by daughter S. Dawn in 1954. They then lost a son at birth. In 1957 they were joined by daughter Cheryll (Cheri) Ann.
The family live in California until 1967 when they moved to Fruitland, Id. They then moved from Fruitland to Ontario, Or. in 1969, where they remained until Joe's death in Feb., 1987. Jessie moved in with Cheri's family in Ontario permanently in 1989 where she remained until her death.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her parents, two brothers, two sisters, one infant son, one adult son, one adult daughter, one infant grandson and one infant great great granddaughter.
She is survived by son Levi Davis Fogle, S. Dawn Peachey, and Cheri A. (Blake) Rebman, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 29, 2023 at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 25 NW 8th St, Ontario, Or. A potluck dinner will be served at the hall after the service. All who wish to join us are welcome.
