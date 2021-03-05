Jesse “Jake” Carl Malchow
DEC. 9, 1954 — FEB. 9, 2021
VALE
On Tuesday, Feb. 9th, 2021, Jesse “Jake” Carl Malchow, a loving father of four daughters, passed away at the age of 66. Jake was born on Dec. 9th of 1954 in Monon, IN to Raymond and Joyce Malchow. As a young man, Jake dreamed of becoming a police officer and joined the United States Air Force in pursuit of his career. He was honorably discharged after sustaining a life altering injury during service. Luckily, he had the heart of an entrepreneur and worked hard at every dream he pursued, including video, paintball, and thrift stores, construction, handyman and mechanic services, and especially farming. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and raising pigs. Jake was known for being devoted and hardworking, and will be missed terribly by those who had the privilege of knowing him. Jake is survived by his four daughters, Jennifer, Becka, Emily and Stefanie, his three sisters, Rayetta, Joetta, and Loretta, and his 13 grandchildren.