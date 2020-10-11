Jerry Dale Phillips
March 23, 1935 — Sept. 20, 2020
PAYETTE
Jerry Dale Phillips, age 85, of Payette. On Sept. 20, 2020, a bright, sunny Sunday morning, God sent his angels to take Dad to heaven. He died in a Boise hospital after a month battle with Covid-19.
Jerry was born on March 23, 1935 to Robert D. and Norma E. Phillips in Boise, Idaho. He joined a sister Shirley.
He grew up in Boise and Cascade, Idaho and graduated from Woodburn, Oregon high school in 1953. He married Beverly Ann Clopton on Dec. 17, 1955 in Payette. To this union three children were born, Stephen (1956) Dan (1958) and Michelle (1970).
Jerry worked for City Cleaners in Payette and then for American Fine Foods (Seneca) in the late 60’s, first in the lab & quality control and then operated the boilers, retiring in 2000. He was a longtime member of the Payette First Baptist Church. He served as usher, deacon, trustee and sang in the church choir for many years. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Payette Fire Dept. for 25 years. He was a longtime member of the Ontario Elks Lodge #1690 where he attained life membership. In retirement he enjoyed his daily rides and going to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly of Payette; sons, Steve (Diana) Phillips of Ontario, Dan Phillips of Payette; daughter, Michelle (Richard) Dozier of Paul, Idaho; grandchildren, Justin, Heather, Clinton, Brennan, Gabe, Sydney and Mathew; five great grandchildren and one arriving in October; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.
Dad we will always miss you, but we know that you are always watching and waiting for us in heaven!
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.