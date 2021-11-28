Jeraldine Sharp

Jeraldine Lydia “Jerrie” Sharp, age 74 of Payette, was a very strong Christian woman with un savoring faith in God and in his Son Jesus Christ. She is now with her family that she has been anxiously waiting to see again in Heaven. She died peacefully in her sleep November 12, 2021, at home in Payette. Private family services were held on Thanksgiving. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church 208 SW 1st Ave. Ontario, OR 97914 or to the Payette Senior Center 137 N Main St. Payette, ID 83661. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. 208.642.3333. Condolence’s may be made to Jeraldine’s family www.shafferjensen.com
Jerrie was born in Emmett, ID on June 23, 1947 to Lawrence Henry and Helen Kay “Kautz” Sharp. She graduated from Fruitland High School in 1965. She was very active in reunion planning over the years.
Jerrie worked at several jobs in life as a secretary, clerk, waitressing, and bartending. As well as working at Walmart and Kmart.
She was very faithful Lutheran, born, baptized, and confirmed in the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. She always found and attended where ever she lived. She was an elder in the Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Ontario.
Jerrie had many interests, camping, fishing, extreme sports, sewing, crocheting, reading, knitting, and doing other crafts. She enjoyed college football games, rodeos, bull riding events, and 5K fundraising walks. She was a avid bowler with many awards from her 30’s to her 50’s. a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles where she held several different offices.
Jerrie had a great love of animals, especially cats. During her children’s childhood they always had birds and fish as pets. She loved cards, saving every card (birthday, or holidays) that she ever received.
Jerrie is survived by her daughter, Angeline Kay Bowman; son, Martin Lawrence Greig; Sister, Elvina (Warren) Lessor; nieces, Darcy (Roy) Sharp and Toni (Jay) Lewis; aunts, (Godmother) Freida Borth and Mary Lou Sharp; uncle, Reuben Kautz; Father of her son, Mark Greig; several great nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Henry and Helen Kay Sharp; brother, Loren Elmer Sharp; sister-in-law, Kathryn Sharp; First Love, Jerry Colerick; several uncles, aunts, cousins, and nephews.
