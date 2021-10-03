Jerald Allan Mitchell, 64, passed away at his home in Weiser, ID on September 26, 2021.
Jerald was born to George and Nora Mitchell on February 22, 1957 in New Plymouth, ID. He lived in the family home where he became an older brother to 4 brothers and 1 sister. He graduated New Plymouth High School in 1975. The family moved to Midvale, ID in 1976 and he moved with them. There he met the neighbor girl, Carla Heinrich, who turned out to be the love of his life. They married on October 4, 1980. They had one daughter, Cheri. Later in life Jerald met Tamara Christie in 1993. The had 3 kids, 1 son and 2 daughters; Daniel, Megan, and Kaycee. Then years later they married and had a set of twin, 1 girl and 1 boy; Sheena and Ty. After raising his 6 children, he reunite with the love of his life, Carla.
Jerald’s biggest joy in life was his 6 kids, 6 grandchildren, and the rest of his family. He loved to camp, fish, hunt, and spend time with his loved ones. He enjoyed going to all sporting events that his kids, grandkids, brothers and sister, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews participated in. He was a landscaper for 30 years. He also helped his brothers with the cows and farming earlier in his life along with his dad, George.
Jerald was preceded in death by his parents, George and Nora Mitchell, a baby sister, and his son-in-law, Johnny Brumfield. He is survived by his wife, Carla, his 6 children; Cheri Brumfield (Nick), Daniel Christie, Megan (Mike) Garren, Kaycee (Ryan) Andrews, Sheena Mitchell (Noah Hart), and Ty Mitchell, his grandchildren; Robert Garren, Margaret Garren, Annaleece Garren, Joseph Garren, Nevaeh Garren and Becca Hart, his 5 siblings; Gary (Rose) Mitchell, Chris (Teresa) Mitchell, Rob Mitchell, Sandy (Tom) Cada, Wes (Salley) Mitchell, and many nieces and nephews.
We will be having a celebration of Jerald’s life on October 16, 2021 at 1:00 at the Cambridge Exhibit Hall.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Midvale Fire and Ambulance crew in Jerald’s name.