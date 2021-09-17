Jennifer Leigh Quigley Thomas
AUG. 31, 1977 — SEPT. 8, 2021
BOARDMAN
BOARDMAN, OREGON – With much sadness and heartbreak, we regret to announce the passing of our loving wife and mother, Jennifer Leigh Quigley Thomas, age 44, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, after a prolonged battle with COVID-19. Jennifer is such a great person and personified the virtue of charity in her life and how she raised her children. Prior to Jennifer’s illness, she had participated in Girls’ Camp for the Hermiston Oregon Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was always a strong supporter of the youth church programs and did all that she could to love and care for the girls in her charge. Jennifer was also a board member of the local food pantry for which she spent time delivering food and helping to attend to the needs of those in the community that needed support. She moved from Idaho to Missouri and then to Oregon, for a total of eight moves, in the years of her marriage. Everywhere she went she touched the lives of all those around her. The outpouring of love her family has received from people all over the nation is evidence of just how much Jenn touched many lives.
Jennifer was born to Russell Lewis and Joyce Koyle Quigley on August 31, 1977, in Burley, Idaho. During her formative years she moved throughout Idaho and Oregon touching the lives of those around her. On July 22, 2000, Jennifer was married to Geoffrey Thomas in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. The following year they moved to Kirksville, Missouri, where her husband attended the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. On October 6, 2003, Geoff and Jenn welcomed their first child, Sariah, into their family. This was one of the happiest days of Jennifer’s life. Becoming a mother was so important to her and she loved being a mother. In the following years, Geoff and Jenn welcomed three more children, Brianna, Payton and Mckenna. They were each born in Columbia, Missouri. Jennifer loved her children and taught them the importance of the gospel principals and instilled in them her great love of attending the Latter-day Saints temple. She also exemplified her love of helping the community she lived in and taught them how to be selfless, serving community members in many ways.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Geoffrey Thomas, and their four children, Sariah, Brianna, Payton and Mckenna. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Dean and Marilyn Koyle of Burley, Idaho; her parents, Russell and Joyce Quigley, of Burley Idaho; and her siblings, Tiffany, Brandon, Courtney, Mitchell and Corrine. Jennifer was blessed to have a loving family who loved and supported her and her family unconditionally.
We know that she is not lost but is with her Father in heaven and that she is still with us in spirit and influence. Jennifer possessed a strong sense of charity and love for those around her. I am grateful to have had her in my life and that while her children and I will greatly miss her, we will always be a family and will be together again someday.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, Idaho. She will buried at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, in view of the new temple planned for the future.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome- .com
A celebration of life is scheduled for Sept 23rd in Boardman, Oregon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building located on 500 Wilson Road. The event will be streamed thru YouTube on the “Boardman Ward” channel.