Jennie Pauline Bachman
Dec 13, 1933 — March 20, 2021
Formerly of Vale
Jennie Pauline Bachman was born on December 13, 1933 in Wakaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Steve and Anna (Kalytiuk) Victor, where she joined four brothers and three sisters. She attended Basin Lake schools, near the Reynaud area of Saskatchewan, and graduated high school in 1951 from the town of St. Benedict, Saskatchewan. Jennie went on to complete nursing school in southern California and while working as a nurse in Pasadena, CA she met the love of her life and husband of 56 years James “Jim” Bachman.
Jim and Jennie were united in marriage on July 29, 1959 in St. Benedict, Saskatchewan. They made their home in Ames, Iowa where three sons; Steven, Robert and James were born. After accepting a position with Bureau of Land Management, Jim, Jennie and their young sons moved to Vale, OR in 1962. While in Vale, Jim and Jennie had four more children; Teresa, Brenda, Dennis and John. After Jim took a transfer with Bureau of Land Management, the family moved to Prineville in 1974. Raising and caring for a brood of seven was no small feat but Jennie (mom) took day-to-day life in stride, patience was her virtue very slow to anger, always nurturing and loving, caring for others needs before her own and imparting her deep faith in her family. She rarely missed sporting or other extracurricular events that involved her children on many occasions this meant spending all day driving to and from events to be present for her children. She was also a great cook. In Jennies eyes, all were welcome in her home -there was always plenty of great food, laughter and great stories to be told. She was happiest with her large family crowded around her dinner table. A longtime family friend wrote, “I have such great memories sitting around your family’s dinner table and having many laughs after your moms awesome cooking.”
From a very early age, Jennie’s deep faith, her love for The Lord and The Virgin Mary set her on a path sharing Gods word with others in the true sense of what it means to be a Christian. Jennie was a lifelong and active member of the Catholic Church and for many years was a youth group leader, an adult religious education teacher and enjoyed hosting Christian book/study groups. She was also a very active member in the folk group she and Jim were instrumental in starting at St. Joseph’s Church in Prineville. She was musically gifted playing piano, the organ, guitar and accordion. Jennie was teaching one of her great-granddaughters piano up until her passing. In 1980, with Jim’s full support, Jennie’s lifelong dream of opening a Christian book store, The Shalom Shop, was realized. She and Jim spent many happy years traveling to regional churches to share their books and gifts with others. But their favorite part of owning the store was welcoming and visiting with patrons/customers. It was only after Jims passing in 2015 that The Shalom Shop closed its doors. Jennie, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 20, 2021, surrounded by many of her loved ones. She is survived by her sons, Steve (Patty), Rob (Sally) and Dennis (Tracy) of Baker City, Bim (Julie) of Bend, and John (Maria) of Hillsboro; daughters Teresa (Dan) of Fossil, and Brenda (Bob) of Culver; 21 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren whom she loved and adored with all her heart and numerous nieces and nephews whom she cherished. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jim, her parents; Sisters Mary, Anne, and Ethel; and Brothers William (Bill), Nick, John, and Matthew. Matthew 25:21 His master replied, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”
A Celebration of Life Christian Mass for Jennie is planned for Saturday May 1st — 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Prineville. The Rosary will be said prior to the Celebration of Life — beginning at 9:30 AM at St. Josephs. Prineville Funeral Home is handling arrangements