Jeltje A. Jansen van Beek - Gerbensma MARCH 9, 1927 - FEB. 27, 2023
FRUITLAND
Jeltje A. Jansen van Beek - Gerbensma passed away on February 27, 2023. Jeltje was born on March 9, 1927, in Langweer, Friesland, Netherlands to Yme Gerbensma and Jacobje Hartstra Gerbensma.
Jeltje grew up on her family's farm with her two siblings, Gerben and Jit. She was very athletic growing up and enjoyed swimming, tennis, bicycling, and ice skating along the canals in winter.
In 1949, Jeltje met the love of her life, Jan Jansen van Beek. They married in 1950 and began their lives together on their farm in Angeren. Together they continued to enjoy hobbies such as ice skating and bicycling. They had four children: Jan Willem, twins, Jacoba and Helen, and Yme.
In 1968 they immigrated to Idaho and bought a dairy farm in Fruitland, Idaho. With the support of the local Dutch community and neighbors, they began to thrive in their new home. They worked very hard throughout the years and were proud of their accomplishments.
1988, when she was 60 years old, her husband, Jan, passed away in a farming accident. She never remarried. She moved to Nampa in 1990 where she was an active member of the First Methodist Church. Jeltje loved her time as a member of the church choir until 2020.
She also started volunteering twice a week at the Nampa Memorial Hospital and later the Breast Care Center and Nampa's St Alphonsus Hospital. She continued volunteering until she was 92 years old. She was also a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.). She participated in the walk for the cure as well as the senior Olympics in Boise where she won many gold and silver medals in swimming and running.
Jeltje loved traveling with her dear friend Ita Stam, and together they traveled throughout the United States. She loved going to concerts, plays, musicals, jazz festivals, and ice shows in Sun Valley.
She was very proud of her children, and her grandchildren, and she especially adored her great-grandkids who lovingly referred to her as "Oma".
Passed family members include her husband Jan (John), brother Gerben, sister Jit, and her many loved brothers and sisters-in-law.
Surviving family members include her children John and his wife Donna, Jacoba, Helen, and her husband Dave, Yme and his wife Robin, grandchildren Ashley, Jacob, Stephanie, Melissa, Cobyel, Brionna, Austin, and 9 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Rebecca and her staff at the Cottages in Payette for the wonderful and loving care you gave mom. The family would also like to thank Harrison's Hope Hospice Team.
Wife, Mother, Gramma, and Oma.
Private memorial service at a later date. www.shafferjensen.com
