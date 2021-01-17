Jeffery Oxna MAY 25, 1956 — JAN. 7, 2021
FRUITLAND
Jeffery B. Oxnam, 64, of Fruitland, Idaho passed away January 7th, 2021 at home of natural causes. Jeff was born May 25th, 1956 in Nyssa, Oregon to George and Rosella Oxnam.
In 1975, Jeff met Wendy Ray of Fruitland, Idaho. Together they have 3 children. He had a strong passion for woodworking.
Over the years he became a skilled craftsman and was self-employed for the majority of his adult life.
Jeff loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fan of auto racing. He enjoyed following his favorite drivers and spending weekends at local speedways. He also enjoyed snow skiing, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and boating.
Jeff is survived by Wendy and their 3 children, Crystal Grant, Amber Oxnam, and Chance Oxnam. He has 3 grandchildren, Barron Grant, Cannon Grant, and Rowdy Oxnam. He is also survived by his 4 siblings, Georgia Lee Hasler, Roxanne Dysart, Curt Oxnam, and Gregory Oxnam. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
