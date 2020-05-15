Jeffery Dean Hurd
Feb. 9, 1963 - May 7, 2020
ONTARIO
Jeffery 57, passed away from natural causes after a long and hard fought battle with cancer.
Jeff lived in Oregon, California, Alaska, Idaho, Arizona and Washington state. He was a grade setter, heavy equipment operator, cable technician but enjoyed mostly his career as a professional musician and lead singer with the band SATO which toured the west coast and today has a cd that is still a favorite of people in England. He was a skilled craftsman and produced a home-built Dune Buggy which was featured in Hot VW magazine.
He is survived by his father Elmer J. Hurd and step-mother Linda Hurd of Ontario, Oregon, and his mother Kathleen R. Landrith in Fruitland, ID, two sons Joshua S. and Amber Hurd In Washington, and Jeffery D. II and Marrisa Hurd in Texas with three Grandchildren.
There will be a life celebration at a later time appropriate for the family. In lieu of any flowers or cards, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.