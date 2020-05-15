Jeffery Dean Hurd

Feb. 9, 1963 - May 7, 2020

ONTARIO

Jeffery 57, passed away from natural causes after a long and hard fought battle with cancer.

Jeff lived in Oregon, California, Alaska, Idaho, Arizona and Washington state. He was a grade setter, heavy equipment operator, cable technician but enjoyed mostly his career as a professional musician and lead singer with the band SATO which toured the west coast and today has a cd that is still a favorite of people in England. He was a skilled craftsman and produced a home-built Dune Buggy which was featured in Hot VW magazine.

He is survived by his father Elmer J. Hurd and step-mother Linda Hurd of Ontario, Oregon, and his mother Kathleen R. Landrith in Fruitland, ID, two sons Joshua S. and Amber Hurd In Washington, and Jeffery D. II and Marrisa Hurd in Texas with three Grandchildren.

There will be a life celebration at a later time appropriate for the family. In lieu of any flowers or cards, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

