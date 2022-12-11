Jean Page JULY 2, 1935 - DEC. 5, 2022
VALE
Jean Page (Barbara), age 87, passed away on December 5, 2022 in the comfort of her home in Vale. She was surrounded by many family members during her last days. Jean requested no memorial arrangements to be made. Her wishes were to be cremated and to have her remains scattered at a place her and her husband held near and dear to their hearts. Jean was born July 2, 1935 in Merrill, OR. She was the 3rd of four children born to Jack and Esther Sevey. In 1945, her family moved to Vale, OR and lived on a farm near Bully Creek. Jean had many fond memories of milking cows and drinking fresh milk. In 1951, Jean’s father, Jack, moved his family to Gold Beach, OR after opening a plumbing business. Jean went on to graduate from Gold Beach High School in 1953. During high school, she loved choir and had a passion for singing. She was known to have a beautiful voice. Shortly after graduation, Jean went on to marry the love of her life, Archie Page, on December 10, 1953. Jean had known Archie for many years, and she had wrote him letters during his time in the army. At the beginning of their marriage they lived in Gold Beach, where Archie worked for the highway department and Jean worked several different jobs. She was a very hard worker and enjoyed staying busy. From a young age, Jean knew she wanted to be a mother. She always wanted six children, but only had three who she loved very dearly. Her number one priority was being a mom. In 1955, Jean and Archie welcomed their first son, Gary. Their daughter, Judy, came next in 1958, and their youngest son, Dan, in 1959. Jean and Archie moved several times during their marriage, but finally settled in Vale in 1959. Archie opened his well drilling business, and Jean worked at the local drug store. Jean became very well known during her work at the drug store and people loved her friendly personality. Jean also worked at Pioneer Nursing Home. She was a natural caregiver, and greatly enjoyed taking care of the elderly. Jean took great pride in being a sister, especially to her little brother, John. Growing up, she always thought of John as her baby. Jean’s face would light up whenever John walked into the room. She was also very protective of her little brother. John recalled a time where a neighbor kid was picking on him. He ran home and told his older sister. As fast as Jean could, she marched over to scold the kid that had been picking on John. John said, “if words were fists the kid would be bleeding.”Jean had a great appreciation for life. She loved to bake, and was known for her delicious homemade rolls and potato soup. She loved to relax and play cards, especially pinnacle. Another hobby of hers was sewing. Making quilts for her grandchildren, and sewing western shirts for Archie, were her favorite things to sew. Jean loved country music, and her grandchildren cannot remember a time classic country was not playing in her house. Jean and Archie loved to dance together, and would often attend dances where Archie played guitar. One of her greatest loves was where her and Archie lived on his families homestead in the Owyhee, The Page Place. She often talked about Archie flying down the bumpy dirt roads in their 1954 Chevy pickup. She enjoyed her days hunting with Archie in the Owyhee, and was always excited to eat a good venison steak. Jean was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and had a deep love for God and his beautiful creation. One of Jean’s favorite things in life was being a grandma, and if you ask anyone, they would say she was the best grandma ever. Blood relation did not always matter to Jean, she considered everyone her grandchild and everyone called her grandma. Jean had 10 grandchildren- Rhiannon, Korrie, Tyler, Mikael, Jesse, Neil, Kylie, Christina, Greg, and Joey. She had 14 great grandchildren, and was able to welcome her first great great grandson, Stetson, in February. Jean lived to see five generations in her family, and as she would say with a big smile on her face, “that just makes me so tickled.” Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Esther Sevey, husband, Archie Page, and beloved son-in-law, John Morrow. She is survived by her brother, John (Gloria) Sevey, son, Gary (Hallie) Page, daughter, Judy Morrow, and son, Dan Page. Jean will forever be cherished and always be loved by so many. Jean’s family would like to thank Canyon Hospice for providing excellent care for her during her last days.