Jean Lasnick
Dec. 23, 1933 - July 18, 2020
FRUITLAND
Jean Lasnick, 86 years old, of Fruitland, Idaho went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 18th.
Jean was born December 23, 1933 in Weiser, Idaho to Roy and Marguerite Pope. She went through 5th grade at the Sunny Side School, after which the Pope family moved to Donnely, Idaho for a short time and then Grandview, Idaho where she graduated high school.
After high school she lived in Boise, Idaho where she attended business college. She then moved to Spokane, Washington for a short time where she worked at the Sacred Heart Hospital, after which she moved to New Plymouth, Idaho. While living there, she worked at the telephone company and then Idaho Power where she met Nick Lasnick who she married on May 6, 1961. Nick and Jean started their married life in Payette, Idaho until 1966 when they moved to Fruitland, Idaho where they lived the rest of their life. Nick and Jean were married for 42 years. They were able to spend 15 years of retirement together where they enjoyed traveling to many places with their friends from church. Jean also cared for her mother for almost 20 years.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Floyd Pope, a son Bruce Lasnick, and her husband, Nick Lasnick. She is survived in death by her two sons, Mark (Robin) Lasnick and Marvin (Reegan) Lasnick both of Fruitland. She is also survived by grandkids Sydney (Glen) Peterson of Boise, Lindsay (Todd) Cagwin of Boise, Hannah Lasnick of Boise, Jared Lasnick of Boise, Josie, Rachel and Johnny Lasnick all of Fruitland. She is also survived by two brothers, Ben (Kathy) Pope, and Del (Martha) Pope both of Spokane, Washington. Also many nieces and nephews.
Jean enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, reading books, playing the piano and accordion, and singing. She also loved Elvis—especially his gospel music.
Jean loved her Lord and Savior, and relied on her faith to help her through the difficult health condition she found herself in at the end of her life. She was ready and looking forward to as she put it, “go home” to be with her Lord. She was a member of Valley Christian Church of Fruitland where she had an extended family that loved her.
Graveside service will be on Friday, July 24 at 10:00am at Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette. Condolences may be sent to the family at Haren-Wood.com.
