Heaven gained a beautiful angel, Jaydyn Renay Ramos, age 17, of Payette, ID August 8, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday August 19, 2023 at the Payette High School Auditorium. Condolences may be sent to Jaydyn’s family at shafferjensen.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
Jaydyn Renay Ramos was born on January 31, 2006 in Ontario, Oregon to Juan Ramos and Mallary Dollar. To know Jaydyn was to love her. She was a spunky, sassy little wild child from the beginning. She worked at Dutch Bros in Ontario, Oregon and attended Payette High School. She was excited to begin her senior year. During her high school years, she played volleyball, basketball, softball, and also participated in cross-country and cheer.
Jaydyn was very crafty and creative. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, and canvas, putting together puzzles, shopping, and going on vacations. She loved to collect shoes and perfume. You never had to wonder what Jaydyn was thinking because she would always let you know. She had a beautiful smile and contagious laugh and will be missed each, and every day.
Jaydyn is survived by her Mother, Mallary Dollar, her Father, Juan Ramos, Brother Gabriel Ramos, Sister Teyana Ramos, Grandmothers, Danelle Bezates and Maria Ramos, Grandfather, John Dollar, Great-Grandparents, Bonnie and Michael Gee and George Bezates, Aunts Samantha Winder, Kaylee Hathorn, Silva Guillen, Lupe Ramos and Leticia Alcala, Uncles Rick Ramos, David Ramos, Joe Ramos and angel Ramos as well as numerous cousins.
