Jay Wilson Kygar APRIL 1, 1958 - APRIL 25, 2023
ADRIAN
Jay Wilson Kygar peacefully passed away on April 25, at his home in Adrian, Oregon after a two year long battle with prostrate cancer. Born on April 1st, 1958, in Nyssa, Jay was the 7th and last child of Earl and Dorothy Kygar. As the joke goes, Earl was thrilled that it was not an April Fool’s Joke that he in fact had his much-wanted son.
Living in the same house his entire childhood on the Snake River, Jay happily spent his early years playing with his dog, Dash on the banks of the slough and hitting rocks with a stick, surrounded by family and friends. Having attended Adrian schools, Jay found that he excelled at all sports, but most of all his favorite—baseball. By his junior year, he met Kathy when she moved to the area and became an inseparable couple from that moment on.
After graduating high school, Jay joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. Coming back in the summer of 1977, he married Kathy at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church on a beautiful July day, and started their married life together in Germany, having many adventures and making many wonderful friends along the way.
Jay and Kathy’s family grew in 1980, and after his commitment to the Army was done, they returned to their hometown of Adrian, where they lived until 1989, welcoming three of their five children there. At that time, Jay attended Treasure Valley Community College, and Eastern Oregon University, where he studied Elementary Education. However, right before completion of his bachelors, Jay decided to continue to serve his country by accepting a full-time position with the Oregon National Guard, and they relocated to Ontario where their family grew by two more and raised their children on the Oregon Slope.
Jay loved to travel and having the opportunity to do so frequently with the military, many happy memories were made in Hawaii with their children and extended family. Beyond their “happy place” of Hawaii, eventually Jay and Kathy’s adventures spread wider as their children lived in various places around the world, to include a few trips to Alaska, Germany, Washington D.C. and many, many other states, and adventures in between. After his retirement from the National Guard in 2003, Jay accepted a position with the Oregon Department of Transportation, as a Weighmaster at the Port of Entry in Farewell Bend. Jay and Kathy ultimately were able to retire together, on the same day, in January of 2018 and put their time and energy into returning to their roots in Adrian, building a little house on the Snake River close to where they grew up.
Jay had a wonderful life, albeit he left us much earlier than anyone anticipated, he always felt he was very lucky, and enjoyed his children and grandchildren very much. Jay enjoyed so many adventures, hunting with his son Derek, fun memories around campfires, tall tales and many, many laughs. Jay shared his love of baseball with his children, often coaching one of their teams. His enthusiasm for his grandchildren’s sports and activities was unmatched, where he was always willing to coach one of his grandchildren or lend a helping hand on mastering their techniques.
Jay is survived by his loving wife and best friend Kathy, their daughters Erin (Matthew) Haley of Newburgh, Indiana, and their children, Andrew, Ellie and Katy; Megan Kygar of Fruitland, Idaho and her children, Jadyn, Peyton and Tate; and their sons, Derek (Dani) Kygar of Boise, Idaho and their children, Hank and Sawyer; Charlie Kygar of Ontario, Oregon and his son Julian; and Christopher Kygar of Ontario, Oregon. Jay is also survived by his sisters Carol Duncan of Ontario, Oregon; Mavis Kygar of Ontario, Oregon; Sharon Gordon of Nampa, Idaho and Janeen Brockway of Kettle Falls, Washington; brother Darrell Slippy of Pasco, Washington as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many countless friends.
Jay will be greatly missed, there isn’t a day that goes by, that his family will not miss him. Join his family in remembering him, as services will take place at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Nyssa, Oregon on June 3rd at 10:00am, with refreshments in the church hall following. Graveside service with military honors will be at Owyhee Cemetery; Nyssa, Oregon at 4:30pm.