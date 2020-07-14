Jay R Vaughn
June 21, 1977 - July 11, 2020
TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Jay R Vaughn passed away peaceably in the early morning hours of July 11, 2020, at the age of 43 at his parents’ home in Fruitland, ID. He was born in Moscow, Idaho on June 21, 1977, and lived in various towns in numerous states in the west as a toddler and child. Those towns included Lakewood, CO, Mesa, and Benson AZ, and Boise, ID. After living a year in Genoa, NV, Jay moved with his parents and siblings to Fruitland, ID where he attended Fruitland Junior High and graduated from Fruitland High School. Jay spent his adult years in Lewiston, ID while working and attending school at Lewis & Clark State College and was living in Twin Falls, ID at the time of his passing. He belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Jay is survived by his five children, William (3), Sarah (6), Joseph (8), Ivory (15} and Isabelle (17), his brothers and sisters, Macie Jones, Sam Vaughn, Travis Winward, Krista Dawe, Tamyra Bake, Michelle Campbell, his parents Rochelle and Len McCurdy and John and Connie Vaughn, his Grandmother, Ruth Andrews and numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Jay’s funeral services will be held on the outside back lawn at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints that is located at 304 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Fruitland, Idaho on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 beginning with the viewing at 8:30 a.m. and concluding with the memorial at 10:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Jay will be buried following the services at the Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, ID. Guests can also watch a Live Stream of the services by going to www. facebook.com/tvpbn on Wednesday morning beginning at about 8:00 a.m. until the interment service is finished.
Jay’s interests and hobbies were varied and non-exclusive. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed scouts, fishing, hunting, and camping, liked to ride motorcycles, was a talented artist that loved music, played the guitar and drums, and thought deeply of current and historical events and how they were interrelated. Those philosophies became increasingly evident as Jay grew older, which was shown in his increased love and support for his nation that he regularly shared with anyone that would listen especially when he saw a flag fly or the anthem sang.
There are numerous memories of the times spent with family and friends. He was a loving father and his children were his life, which showed in how he included them in his hobbies and interests. He even named his mechanic business “Auto Joe’s” after his oldest son, Joseph. He also loved to play video games with his daughter, son, brothers and brothers-in-law and his unique philosophies would often emerge in his strategies when playing the games. He was also very caring of others which showed in the many hours he spent visiting and helping take care of both of his Grandfathers especially as they became older.
Jay lived a full life in a short time and though he is sorely missed, he is remembered fondly for his loving nature and character.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com
