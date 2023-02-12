Jay Dee Wininger died on January 30th of this year. He had an aggressive form of Melanoma and was in St Luke’s in Boise when he passed away.
Jay was born on May 10, 1955 in Caldwell. Then as a toddler, the family moved to New Plymouth where Jay Dee would graduate in 1974.
After graduation, Jay became a locksmith, but he found he enjoyed it and was very good at truck driving. He worked for Idaho Sand & Gravel for 12 years. During that time, his coworkers voted him “Best Truck Driver in the NorthWest”.
In 1982, Jay Dee married Sue Morrison and in March of 1983, they had one beautiful daughter named Sandie. Jay and Sue divorced several years later.
Jay retired from truck driving around 1998 and lived together with his dad, Dudley in Payette. This gave him more time to spend with Sandie and eventually, his two sweet granddaughters, Kiara and Kinsley.
Jay is survived by his brother Kevin and his wife Tennie of New Plymouth and their children, Tim who lives near Seattle, Haylee and Logan Hale, Shay and her fiance, Austin who all live in New Plymouth. His uncle, Dean Stuart lives in Payette and uncle Bob Wininger lives in Weiser. Jay’s dad, Dudley Wininger of Payette, and his mother, Mickey Kent is from Ontario.
The family will plan a gathering for a Celebration of Life for Jay in late spring/ early summer and they will notify the family and friends of the date.
To plant a tree in memory of Jay Wininger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.