Jax Lee Hale
July 22, 2016 - Aug. 2, 2020
VALE
Jax Lee Hale, age 4, went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 2nd 2020. Born in Ontario Oregon on July 22nd 2016. He completed the Hale family. He is survived by his Mother and Father; Jessica and Michael Hale, Sisters; Lily and Jolene Hale and big brother; Lane Hale.
Jax never woke up without a smile on his face. He was his mother’s prince and his father’s little helper. Always ready-to-go in his little dinosaur boots. His brother could always count on him to help him with his chores. His sisters could count on him for a pat on the back when they were sad or to cheer them up by singing Baby Shark.
He loved dinosaurs, hot wheels and Mickey Mouse. He spread love and laughter wherever he went. He could often be found shirtless, shoeless and playing in a pile of dirt by himself. Jax loved making sure everyone was OK. He would bounce around from person to person just checking in. Then he would leave you with either a cuddle he thought you needed or a big’ol smile.
All though he was only with us for a short 4 years, Jax had a big impact on everyone around him.
Services will be held on Saturday August 8th at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 135 Yakima St. S., Vale OR 97918, followed by the dedication of the grave at the Valley View cemetery in Vale OR. There will be a virtual Broadcast at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC1SJRFidMN04sYD25saeO-A
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hale Family. To make a contribution please contact Sheriff Brian Wolfe.
