Born January 21, 1979 in Portland Oregon, Janna spent her early years in Portland and Milwaukie. She started her 9th grade year at Rex Putnam High School. Her family moved to Ontario Oregon in 1994 where she graduated from Ontario High School in 1997, being recognized as a Who’s Who in American High School Students. She attended Treasure Valley Community College, obtaining an Associate’s degree. She later went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies at Calvary Chapel Bible College in Indianapolis Indiana. She was married in 2010 to Lon Fornelli and moved to Phoenix Arizona. Nurturing children professionally and in her own home was her great joy. She served in Christian ministry as a missionary in Romania and the Ukraine and as a volunteer, always joyful and cheerful, investing in others. Janna passed away on January 4, 2022 and is survived by her husband Lon, her two children Emma and Tobias, her parents, Evan and Dawn Smith and her brother Brandon and two sisters, Rebekah and Melissa. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ontario Calvary Chapel, 1775 Alameda Dr. Saturday January 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm. We love you Janna! Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.
