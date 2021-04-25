Janice Stramel
JUNE 9, 1943 — MARCH 31, 2021
WINONA, KANSAS, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
The Natural Way: “Life Is Heavy Today” Original publishing date June 23, 2012
The cat naps on her pad beside the bouquet on the picnic table. Hummingbirds sip from the feeder hanging from a hook under the patio. Butterflies flutter from rose to rose. Wind chimes ring softly in the summer breeze. Early morning sun shines on the diamond dewdrops sprinkled across the grass.
Life goes on. No matter how heavy my heart is today. No matter how many of my family members and friends have passed lately or lie in hospital beds clinging to life. No matter how many of my dear ones are struggling with broken marriages, sicknesses, surgeries, addictions and life in general.
It has hit our house hard recently. And not just our house. It’s all around us. There are so many broken people. My heart is heavy today. What can I do? I prayed, studied the Word. Took in some outdoor therapy earlier — filled bird feeders, poked around in the garden, pet the cat, trimmed some unruly vines, watched my husband set sprinkler pipes in the pasture, studied the white clouds in the blue sky, breathed the fresh air and soaked up some sunshine. Still, the melancholy won’t lift.
My saddest ache comes from wondering if the sick and dying know/knew Christ Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Will I see them again on the other side? Will they be there rejoicing and praising God when I close my eyes for the last time on planet Earth? Or will they be in that place that separates them from God for all eternity, living separated from Him there just as they were on this side?
And what about you, dear reader? Do you know Christ? Do you: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength” (Mark 12:30)? Is He the most important person/thing in your life? Does He come first, always? Are you as connected to Him as a flower is to the stem? Do you get your lifeblood from Him? I pray this is true for you. Literally, I pray for you. I write this column for you. I want you there when I meet my Lord face to face. My heart aches for this.
In the meantime, butterflies still flutter from flower to flower, hummingbirds still sip sweet nectar, clouds drift across the sky, dewdrops glitter, summer breezes blow and life goes on. And Janice prays for you. Pray for her, please. Life is heavy today.
From 2000-2015 “The Natural Way” appeared in the Argus Observer. “Life Is Heavy Today” is submitted in memory of Janice. She died March 31, 2021. Comments can be sent to Rocky Stramel at PO Box 163 Winona, Kansas 67764 or text 785-846-8022.