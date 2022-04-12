Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Janice J Russell MAY 17, 1930 — NOV. 18, 2021

ONTARIO

Janice J Russell of Ontario OR, Daughter of Thomas and Katherine Linville of Vale Oregon, passed away peacefully in Poulsbo WA near her son on Nov 18, 2021

She is preceded in death by Graydon (husband), Kent (son), and Kay (“Bud”, brother)

She was born May 17, 1930 and was married for 71 years to Graydon

She is survived by her son Keith (Darlene), daughter in law Colleen, 2 sisters: Nadine and Leona, 2 nieces, 4 nephews, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Lienkemper Funeral Home, 78 NW 1st St in Ontario on April 22 at 9 AM. Interment will be immediately following at Valley View Cemetery in Vale.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags