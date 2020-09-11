Janice Marie Haney
May 5, 1934 - March 13, 2020
NYSSA
Janice Marie Haney passed away at a special care facility in Ontario, Or. on March 13, 2020. She was 85 years old. She was born at Cascade, Id. on May 5,1934. She attended Treasure Valley Community College to get her LPN training and worked in the Nyssa and Ontario area. She is survived by her husband, Robert Haney of Nyssa, and her three children - Rodney Breshears of Vancouver, Wa., Michael Breshears of Ontario, and Gloria Sharrai of Parma, Id. She was preceded in death by a son James Breshears of Boise, Id. There will be a graveside service at the Star Cemetery, Star Id. at 11 A.M. on sunday Sept. 13, 2020.