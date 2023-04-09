Janice June Chapman Johnston JUNE 18, 1940 - APRIL 5, 2023
LONG CREEK
Janice June Chapman Johnston JUNE 18, 1940 - APRIL 5, 2023
LONG CREEK
Janice June Chapman Johnston was born, attended school, married, and raised her family in Long Creek, Oregon. Born June 18, 1940, Janice was the youngest daughter of Herbert and Mildred Chapman. She passed away in Fruitland, Idaho, April 5, 2023, with husband Coy, of 65 years, by her side.
After graduating from Long Creek High School, Janice married Coy Johnston on June 15, 1957. During their marriage, they both worked at the Seneca Lumber Company, then side by side for many years on the 6U Ranch, until moving into town as owners/operators of the OK Garage and Long Creek Lodge. While working at the service station, Janice also drove school bus for over 20 years, enjoying the kids and the stories they provided.
Janice never met a stranger. Wherever she went, she easily made friends. She had a big smile and contagious laugh. Janice was very active in the community and loved children. She was a 4-H Leader, an accomplished homemaker, champion cook, baker, canner, and seamstress. She earned multiple awards for her county fair exhibits in Grant & Payette Counties.
When she and Coy decided to retire and move to Idaho to be closer to children and grandchildren, she had more time to quilt and gifted each of her children and grandchildren with a cherished labor of love. When the great-grandchildren came along, Janice excitedly sewed nursery items to match the themes. She enjoyed trips to the mountains to pick huckleberries and loved a good competitive game of pinocle.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her son Eddie Dean Johnston, and her sister Geraldine Chapman Carson. She is survived by her husband Coy Johnston, two sons Randall (Sandra) Johnston of Athena, OR, and Gary (Katrina) Johnston of New Plymouth, ID, five grandchildren (spouses) and seven great-grandchildren, along with nieces & nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 12th, at the Long Creek Cemetery at 10am. A reception will follow at Long Creek Seventh-Day Adventist Fellowship Hall. There will also be a family visitation at Cowboys Bar & Grill in Ontario, OR, on Wednesday, April 12th, from 5:30pm - 7:00pm.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.