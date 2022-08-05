Janice 'Kitsi' Helen (Hannan) Dickenson FEB. 20, 1942 - JUNE 19, 2022
ONTARIO
Janice “Kitsi” Helen (Hannan) Dickenson, 80, of Ontario, OR passed away Sunday, June 19th, 2022. She was born in Westwood, CA on February 20th, 1942 to James and Ruth Hannan.
Jan and Dee Dickenson met in Burns, OR and were married for 54 incredible years before he passed. They enjoyed traveling, camping, and sightseeing. She visited all 50 states during her lifetime. Together they raised 3 wonderful children: a son, Terrance, and daughters Myndee and Shandl. Jan owned Hair of Ontario and was a hairdresser for many years. She was known by “Kitsi” to her grandkids and family. Kitsi enjoyed supporting her grandkids at their sporting events and activities.
Kitsi is survived by son Terrance (LuAnn) of Pasco, Wa., daughters Myndee Nakamura and Shandl (Chris) Mejia of Ontario; 10 grandchildren: Desiree Good (Aaron Rocke), Daniel (Amber) Dickenson, Matthew (Jenna), Joshua (Fernanda), and Michael (Shawna) Mejia, Jace, Chaz (Emily), Kole (Maliana), Sage, and Jandee Nakamura; 14 great grandchildren: Libby Good, Charlotte, Jude, Isaac, Thaddeus, and Vivian Dickenson, Aislee, Haddie Helen, and Holden Mejia, Fia and Mila Mejia, Mckenzly Mejia, Kaizo Nakamura, and Eevee Manry; and sisters Gail and Pam.
Jan was preceded in death by daughter Jo Dee Dickenson, husband Dee Dickenson, parents James and Ruth Hannan, brother Tim, and son-in-law Jim Nakamura.
There will be a Rosary at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Saturday, August 13th at 10:15am. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
