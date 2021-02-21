Janice Ann
Garman
JULY 7, 1933 — FEB. 10, 2021
FRUITLAND
Janice Ann Garman passed away February 10, 2021 at her home in Fruitland, ID at the age of 87 years. Janice loved her family and lived an active life of dedicated work on her dairy farm. She also loved crafts such as painting, woodworking and gardening.
Janice was born to Sherman and Alta Kirk in Payette, ID, the third of four children and grew up here. She attended Payette High School graduating in 1951 where she met her husband, Donald Garman. They were married in 1952.
The couple resided in Moscow, ID while Don attended the University of Idaho. They then moved to Quantico, VA and then Oceanside, CA at Camp Pendleton while Don served in the U.S. Marine Corps. They moved back to Fruitland to the family farm in 1957 where they faithfully supported each other in raising their five children. We are forever grateful for her loving care and hard work ethics throughout our young and adult lives. She was our rock and is survived by her children Richard, Bruce, Mont, Nannette, and Debbie, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, and brother.
A graveside service will be held on May 7, 2021, 11AM at Riverside Cemetery in Payette, ID. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.