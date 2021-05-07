Janett Ann ‘Annie’ Hinkley
JAN. 23, 1945 — MAY 1, 2021
PAYETTE
Janett Hinkley 76 of Payette, Idaho passed away at home on May 1, 2021. Annie was born in Harrison Arkansas on January 23, 1945 to Juanita and Everett Watkins. She married David Hinkley in 1962, and again in 1975, The couple had 1 child together and 4 from previous marriages.
Annie worked as a waitress and enjoy it very much. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her family and friends. Annie is survived by Daughter Davana Steiner, Daughter Kay Sayler, Granddaughter Savana Corta and Grandson in law Steven Corta, 3 Great Grandsons Braxton, Maddox, Axl Corta, Grandson Scott Steiner, Grandson Josh Lincoln, Granddaughter Britney Thompson and 2 Great Grandsons, Brothers Everett (Pud), Tom, and Bob Watkins. Brother in law Alby Hinkley, Sister in laws Pat Watkins, Debbie Watkins, Gina Watkins, Mable Hinkley, Jean Hinkley, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life BBQ will be scheduled at a later date that will be announced. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Annie’s life.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support and caring. Flowers and donations can be sent to Dee Steiner at 2306 center ave Payette, Id 83661.