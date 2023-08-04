Janet Lynn (Lassiter) LawrenceJan. 23, 1961 - JULY 31, 2023
NYSSA
Janet Lynn (Lassiter) Lawrence, 62, of Nyssa, OR died July 31, 2023. Janet, daughter of Carl and Shirley (Patterson) Lassiter and wife of Don Lawrence, passed away at her home in Nyssa, OR after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Don, sons Austin and AJ and AJ's wife Allie. She is also survived by her two precious granddaughters, Marion and Gillian.
Janet and Don were married on March 15th, 1980. They were high school sweethearts and started dating when she was a freshman and he a sophomore. They moved to Stayton, OR in 1984 for work and returned to the Nyssa OR area in 2015 after Don's retirement.
Janet loved creating art in many different forms. Her workshop holds a vast array of beautiful mixed media artwork and a thousand different projects she was working on. She was also very active in her church, "The Lighthouse" serving on the Board for several years. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. Jesus please give us strength.
Services will be held at The Lighthouse Church 308 Emison Ave Nyssa, Oregon Saturday August 5, 2023 at 11 am. Visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 am. A private burial will be held at Hilltop Cemetery at a later date. Overflow parking is available at the New Life Christian Church, Nyssa, Oregon one block down at 404 N. 3rd Street.
