Janet ‘Jan’ Canfield Rader Clark
Oct. 7, 1929 - March 17, 2020
BOOKINGS, OREGON, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Janet “Jan” Canfield Rader Clark, a 37-year resident of Brookings, OR died March 17, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Ontario, OR on October 7, 1929 and was the third child of Bernard and Amy Canfield Rader, whose parents were some of the first residents of Ontario in the late 1890s.
In the 1930s, Jan moved with her parents to Boise and Idaho Falls, ID, and Winnemucca, NV, where she spent most of her childhood, then to California and returning to Ontario in 1946, where she graduated from OHS in 1947. She attended Eastern Oregon College, worked in Boise and San Francisco. Jan moved to Kansas City, MO where she and Norman H. Clark were married in 1961.
Jan and Herb were married 53 years and lived and worked in many places, including job changes to Washington, Montana, Alaska and California. Jan worked at insurance agencies, physicians offices, and the USFS for several years. She retired in Brookings in 1985.
Jan is survived by her youngest sister, Ann Rader-Tate; four nieces and a nephew. Jan is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bernard Rader, Jr; sister, Patricia Wirt; and her husband, Herb, who died in 2014.
Jan was a fan of New Orleans Jazz, with Pete Fountain being a favorite. She was a collector of beautiful glass paperweights. Jan was known to have a dry sense of humor and a giggle and laugh that could make anyone smile. She was an avid reader throughout her life. If folks would like to donate in her memory, contact Chetco Community Public Library, Brookings.
Jan’s wishes were that she be cremated and that there be no service.
